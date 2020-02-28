Left Menu
Switzerland suspends all major events to combat virus

  Updated: 28-02-2020 15:25 IST
  Created: 28-02-2020 15:25 IST
Geneva, Feb 28 (AFP) The Swiss government on Friday said it was suspending all events in the country involving more than 1,000 participants until March 15 in a bid to stop new coronavirus contagion

"Large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March," the government said in a statement after the country registered its ninth case. (AFP) CPS

