German economy could miss lowered growth forecasts in 2020 - Bundesbank

The German economy could miss already lowered growth forecasts this year as the coronavirus epidemic hits demand as well as supply in China while also spreading abroad, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.

"All in all, economic growth this year could come in slightly lower than our experts estimated in December," Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said.

The Bundesbank halved its real GDP growth prediction for 2020 in December to 0.6%.

