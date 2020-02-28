Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan officials discuss prisoner swap with Taliban ahead of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:13 IST
Afghan officials discuss prisoner swap with Taliban ahead of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement
Image Credit:

Afghan officials met Taliban members in Qatar on Friday to discuss a prisoner swap plan ahead of the U.S. and Taliban deal that will set the timeline for the withdrawal of American troops who have been fighting in Afghanistan for 18 years. The meeting in Doha was part of crucial confidence-building mechanism between the warring sides, two senior government officials in Kabul said.

The Taliban wants the release of over 5,000 detainees before launching direct negotiations with the Afghan side for a permanent ceasefire, a stumbling block in efforts to end the war. A senior Taliban leader in Doha said both sides were working on "different angles to overcome the difference on prisoner swap".

The Afghan delegation has no authority to agree on a prisoner swap. It will consult and report back to the president, another official said Shepherding the Afghan government and Taliban towards intra-Afghan negotiations has been one of the biggest headaches for U.S. negotiators, according to western diplomats. A senior official in Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office said Ghani was reluctant to send a delegation to discuss the prisoner swap with the Taliban before the U.S.-Taliban deal is formalised as Afghanistan is not a signatory to that bilateral agreement.

"But he now realises that a meeting is crucial at this juncture. This golden opportunity cannot be lost," said the official, requesting anonymity. The seven-day "Reduction in Violence" (RIV) pact that took effect on Feb. 22 and is set to culminate in the signing of an agreement between top U.S. and Taliban negotiators on Saturday in Doha, the Taliban's political headquarters.

The RIV period has passed off largely successfully, and the United States and Taliban look set to sign the agreement to establish a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban not to allow militant groups such as al-Qaeda to operate in Afghanistan. Sediq Seddiqi, a spokesman for the President Ashraf Ghani said RIV has been an important step towards an enduring ceasefire as the number of attacks have been low by the Taliban.

"Our monitoring groups will provide us with their assessment of the week. We hope that RIV continues after signing of U.S., Taliban agreement, leading to a ceasefire." The Taliban now hold sway over half the country, and are at their most powerful since the U.S. invasion in 2001.

The U.S.-Taliban agreement, if inked on Saturday, would begin a phased withdrawal of American and coalition forces and would also require the Taliban to initiate a formal dialogue with the Afghan government and other political and civil society groups on a permanent nationwide ceasefire and power-sharing in post-war Afghanistan. Taliban commanders said once the deal is signed the group will release 1,000 Afghan prisoners. In exchange, the Taliban expects the Afghan government to release their 5,000 fighters. (Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmed in Peshawar and Hamid Shalizi in Istanbul Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Encounter killing of gangrape accused: SC asks kin of accused to approach panel

The Supreme Court said on Friday the inquiry panel set up by it can look into the plea for lodging FIR into the encounter killing of four persons accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana last year The family member...

German newspaper cites Health Ministry as saying ITB travel fair should be cancelled

Germanys Bild newspaper on Friday cited the Health Ministry as saying that its new coronavirus criteria, according to which organizers must assess the safety of their events, meant Berlins ITB international travel fair should be canceled. A...

India at UN asks Pak leadership to stop terror funding, dismantle militant camps

India on Friday asked Pakistans top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabads efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and...

First international flight of Vistara's new Dreamliner aircraft would be to Europe or Far East: CEO

As Vistara took delivery of the first wide-body Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft at Boeing facility here, the airlines CEO Leslie Thng said the planes first commercial international flight would be either to Europe or to the Far East region Standi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020