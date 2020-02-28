Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. offered to help Iran with coronavirus response

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States has offered to help with the coronavirus response in Iran, where the outbreak has killed 34 people, and raised doubts about Tehran's willingness to share information.

In a hearing at House Foreign Affairs Committee, Pompeo said the Islamic Republic, which has been subjected to heavy economic sanctions by Washington, did not have a solid healthcare infrastructure.

