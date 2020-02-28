Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese bomber flies over Taiwan Strait as tensions rise

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:57 IST
Chinese bomber flies over Taiwan Strait as tensions rise

Taipei, Feb 28 (AFP) A Chinese bomber flew over the strategically sensitive sea separating Taiwan from the mainland Friday, the self-ruled island's defence department said The move comes after Taiwan earlier this month scrambled F-16 fighter planes when a Chinese jet crossed into its air space.

"The H-6 bomber passed through our southwestern territorial waters and to the Bashi Channel where it circled back to base," the Friday statement said "The whole passage was monitored and there were no abnormalities," it added. On February 10, a Chinese military jet briefly crossed the median line separating the two sides in the first major incursion since Beijing-wary President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected in January.

China was holding a two-day naval and air military exercise off the southeastern coast of Taiwan when one of its fighter jets crossed into Taiwanese air space A military commentator told Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times that the drills were "to warn Taiwan secessionists and also demonstrate the PLA's capability to solve the Taiwan question by force", referring to China's military.

China sees Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary, while Tsai's government refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of "one China" A day later, two American B-52 bombers and a MC-130J Commando II aircraft flew over the waterway to conduct "synchronised training south of the Taiwan Strait", US Pacific Air Force spokeswoman Major Victoria Hight said in a statement.

Tsai lashed out at Beijing for taking "meaningless and unnecessary" moves and said it should focus on containing a deadly new coronavirus outbreak Beijing has ramped up the number of fighter and warship crossings near Taiwan or through the strait since Tsai was first elected in 2016.

Last March, two Chinese J-11 fighter jets crossed over the line for the first time in years, prompting Taipei to accuse Beijing of violating a long-held tacit agreement in a "reckless and provocative" move. (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

RJD demands 90pc reservation for locals, Bihar govt says no

The Bihar government said on Friday that there is no need for 90 per cent reservations for locals in government jobs and educational institutions Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly, minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said 50...

Swiss anti-viral ban on large events hits Geneva car show head-on

Switzerland on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people in a drive to curb the new coronavirus epidemic, prompting cancellation of the Geneva car show and grumbling from businesses watching demand vanish. The move ...

Coronavirus fears spark dash for safe-haven bonds, inflation expectations slide

Safe-haven German bond yields hit a five-month trough on Friday, Italian borrowing costs headed for their biggest weekly rise since October and a key gauge of long-term inflation expectations struck record lows as coronavirus panic swept th...

Turkey says talks with Russian delegation finished, team returning to Russia

Talks between Turkish officials and a Russian delegation in Ankara over developments in Syrias Idlib region have finished and Russian officials are returning to Russia, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.The talks, which the minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020