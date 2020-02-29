Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia tells Security Council 'ready to de-escalate with anyone' in Syria's Idlib

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 06:24 IST
Russia tells Security Council 'ready to de-escalate with anyone' in Syria's Idlib
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moscow is "ready to de-escalate with anyone" in the battleground Idlib region of northwestern Syria, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Friday His comments came as the Council held emergency talks on the escalation of fighting in the country, after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in a Syrian air raid.

Nebenzia's remarks marked a change of course from Thursday, when Russia maintained that the Security Council was holding too many meetings on the Syria issue The emergency talks were requested by the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Belgium, Estonia, and the Dominican Republic -- some of which have stated publicly that they support Turkey.

"A Russian delegation is currently in Ankara to stabilize the situation," Nebenzia said, adding that his country was "ready to de-escalate with anyone who wants to" in Idlib The ambassador reiterated that Moscow "had not participated in the attacks".

The meeting was the Security Council's sixth on Syria since the beginning of February After the late Thursday attack in Idlib, Turkish reprisals killed 20 Syrian soldiers there and in neighboring Aleppo, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The vast majority of Security Council members from across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe have called for an urgent ceasefire "The military escalation in Idlib must stop. It must stop now," European members said.

"These attacks further show that the Syrian regime, assisted and politically backed by Russia, continues its military strategy at any cost, ignoring the consequences of its actions against civilians," they added US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft called on Russia to immediately ground its warplanes and urged "all Syrian forces and their Russian backers to withdraw to the ceasefire lines first established in 2018".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted during the opening of the session that "the conflict is changed in its nature", and that there had been "a very meaningful escalation in the last few days" On Wednesday, nine members of the Security Council asked Guterres to do more to press for a ceasefire in Idlib.

Germany even asked him to travel there but he declined, saying it might be counterproductive and alienate Russia, diplomats said Since late 2019, Russia has been supporting a Syrian drive to take control of Idlib, the last stronghold of rebels fighting the Damascus government.

Since the war in Syria began in 2011, the council has often struggled to come up with meaningful action to stop it Russia has used its veto power 14 times to kill resolutions aimed at halting military offensives or to limit humanitarian operations that did not have the approval of the Syrian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Montenegro's president accuses Serbia and Russia of undermining independence

Montenegros president accused Serbia and Russia on Friday of using the Serbian Orthodox Church to undermine his countrys pro-Western government as it seeks European Union membership.Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled for over three decades, sai...

Trump, in call with Erdogan, backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Syria's Idlib

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, backed de-escalation of violence in northwestern Syria and called on the Syrian government, Russia and Iran to halt their offences, the White House said...

Paris Gare de Lyon railway station evacuated after major fire

French police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after a major fire broke out on a street next to the station.Clouds of black smoke billowed over the station and a row of parked scooters and motorcycles was burnin...

U.N. chief says window for containment of coronavirus narrowing

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that containment of the global spread of coronavirus was possible but the window of opportunity is narrowing.This not a time for panic it is time to be prepared fully prepared, he tol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020