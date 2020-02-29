Left Menu
New coronavirus case confirmed at Tenerife hotel on lockdown

New coronavirus case confirmed at Tenerife hotel on lockdown
More than 700 tourists remain inside waiting out a 14-day isolation period imposed on Wednesday.

An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities confirmed on Saturday. The Italian national, part of the same group as the four original cases at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, has been in isolation in a hotel room since Feb. 24 and will be taken to hospital, the Canary Islands' regional health authorities said, adding the Italian was "in good state of health".

It brings the total number of active cases in the Canary Islands to six - five in Tenerife and one in La Gomera. On Saturday, the fourth day of the hotel's lockdown, some of the 130 guests who had been cleared to leave on Friday were seen exiting its grounds with suitcases.

More than 700 tourists remain inside waiting out a 14-day isolation period imposed on Wednesday. Spain's total number of active coronavirus cases rose to 49 on Saturday. The bulk of those is linked to Italy, which has Europe's worst outbreak, with some 900 cases and 21 deaths.

