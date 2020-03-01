Left Menu
Development News Edition

78-year-old is Australia's first coronavirus fatality

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 11:29 IST
78-year-old is Australia's first coronavirus fatality

Sydney, Mar 1 (AFP) A 78-year-old man evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan died at a Perth hospital on Sunday, becoming Australia's first fatality from the disease, officials said His 79-year-old wife was also infected with the disease during the cruise and remains in a Perth hospital, a spokeswoman for the Western Australian state health department told AFP.

The couple were among about 160 Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess last month and they tested positive for the coronavirus during their flight home They were immediately transferred to isolation units in the Perth hospital on February 21 while the rest of the evacuees were quarantined in a former miners' camp near the northern city of Darwin.

Andrew Robertson, Western Australia's chief medical officer, said the couple initially seemed to have only a mild version of the illness, but that the man's condition subsequently deteriorated He insisted both had been isolated early and that their cases posed "no risk to the general community or (medical) staff".

Earlier Sunday, health authorities in New South Wales state confirmed a 26th case of coronavirus in Australia after a man in his 40s who had travelled from Iran was diagnosed with the disease He was the second Australian infected in Iran. All other cases of the disease in Australia other than the Perth couple involved people who had come from China's Hubei province, where the virus was first reported. (AFP) ZH ZH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Polish student asked to leave India after attending anti-CAA rally

A Polish student of Jadavpur University has been asked by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office FRRO to leave the country after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in the West Bengal capital, varsity sources said on Sunday The inciden...

Hyderabad Police arrests one for selling marijuana chocolates

Hyderabad Police on Saturday arrested a 41-year-old man and allegedly seized 200 marijuana chocolates from his possession. The police launched an operation to nab the man after receiving input that one Jayanth Pradhan is selling marijuana c...

We chose to remain united and maintained peace in face of NE Delhi violence, say Mahalaxmi Enclave residents

By Pragya Kaushika Amid burnt schools, shops and residences on both sides is a colony that remained untouched by the violence that hit the North-East Delhi recently. Residents of Mahalaxmi Enclave, both Hindus and Muslims, stood guard at ea...

I didn't even realise that I took catch to dismiss Wagner: Jadeja

Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday said he wasnt expecting the ball to travel so quickly towards him before he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss New Zealands Neil Wagner in the second Test here Jadeja took a sensatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020