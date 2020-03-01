Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total exceeds 3,500

South Korea has reported 376 additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 3,526.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 14:09 IST
South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total exceeds 3,500
A beggar wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus is seen at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central Daegu, South Korea (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

South Korea has reported 376 additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 3,526. The country's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 17, Yonhap news agency reported.

Of the 376 new cases, 333 have been reported in Daegu, located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, while the other 26 cases were reported in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting an additional five cases. South Korea's second-largest city, Busan, added one more case.

Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, last Sunday, health authorities have been focusing on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province as they account for more than 87 percent of the country's total virus infections. The number of confirmed cases in South Korea is expected to jump in the coming days as health authorities have begun testing more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at the center of the rapid spread in other provinces.

Health authorities suspect that more than half of the country's virus cases are linked with Shincheonji, a home-grown religious sect. As of Sunday morning, South Korea is carrying out tests on 32,422 people nationwide, while 61,037 people have tested negative in total.

South Korea confirmed its first virus case on January 20 when a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to bring cooperative banks under RBI regulation to get Parliament nod during Budget session

In a bid to address weaknesses in cooperative banking sector, the Parliament is likely to clear a Bill to amend Banking Regulation Act to bring multi-state cooperative banks under effective regulation of RBI during the Budget session The pr...

BJP office-bearer wants Ghazipur to be made Gaadhipuri

An office-bearer of the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has sought to change the name of Ghazipur district in eastern UP to Gaadhipuri UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava recently submitted a letter in this regard to the states Deputy Chief...

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more atrocity) campaign in West Bengal.

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJPs Aar Noi Annay no more atrocity campaign in West Bengal....

Kylie Jenner enjoys during girls' trip with daughter Stormi, friends

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favourite gal pals and two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Saturday the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share her girls trip festivities,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020