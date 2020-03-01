Thailand records first coronavirus death

Hanoi [Vietnam], Mar 1 (VNA/ANI): Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus fatality, local health officials said on Sunday. The 35-year-old man was also suffering from dengue fever.

So far, Thailand has reported 42 coronavirus infection cases. According to Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has also declared COVID-19 as a dangerous contagious disease. (VNA/ANI)

