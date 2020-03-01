Left Menu
Thailand records first coronavirus death

Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus fatality, local health officials said on Sunday.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul distributes protective face masks to people at a hospital before a news conference about the new coronavirus situation in Bangkok. Image Credit: ANI

Hanoi [Vietnam], Mar 1 (VNA/ANI): Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus fatality, local health officials said on Sunday. The 35-year-old man was also suffering from dengue fever.

So far, Thailand has reported 42 coronavirus infection cases. According to Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has also declared COVID-19 as a dangerous contagious disease. (VNA/ANI)

