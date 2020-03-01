Turkey shoots down two Syrian jets in Idlib, pilots eject safely: Report
Turkish armed forces shot down two Syrian planes in the northwestern Idlib province on Sunday, a state Syrian news agency said.
Hama [Syria], Mar 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkish armed forces shot down two Syrian planes in the northwestern Idlib province on Sunday, a state Syrian news agency said. The pilots used emergency parachutes to escape the aircraft and landed safely, Sana reported.
The shooting comes shortly after Syrian troops downed a Turkish military drone over the city of Saraqib in Idlib, close to the Turkish border. The Syrian army command has announced that airspace over the restive region will be closed and any aircraft that enters it will be considered a hostile target. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
