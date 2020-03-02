Left Menu
Pete Buttigieg to drop out of Democratic presidential bid

Former mayor of South Bend, Democrat Pete Buttigieg, is ending his presidential campaign, his aides told CNN on Sunday.

Democrat Pete Buttigieg (Photo courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former mayor of South Bend, Democrat Pete Buttigieg, is ending his presidential campaign, his aides told CNN on Sunday. Buttigieg is yet to make a formal announcement.

According to the aides, he made the decision on Sunday following Joe Biden victory in the South Carolina primary. "He believes this is the right thing to do right now for our country and the country to heal this divided nation and defeat President Trump," the aide said.

"He decided that now was the time and I think that is exactly why he is getting out. He believes this is the right thing to do," the aide added. Buttigieg officially launched his campaign in April with an event in his hometown South Bend, Indiana.

He was the first gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates for a major party's nomination. (ANI)

