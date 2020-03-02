Toll from coronavirus in South Korea mounts to 20

Seoul [South Korea], Mar 02 (Sputnik/ANI): South Korea has confirmed three more coronavirus related deaths in the southeastern city of Daegu, which brings the total number of fatalities from the epidemic in the country to 20. According to Yonhap News Agency, all of the victims were in their 80s and died after being hospitalised in Daegu or the neighbouring county of Chilgok.

Meanwhile, the current number of those infected with COVID-19 in South Korea has exceeded 3,700, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 70 per cent of the cases are registered in Daegu. Given the situation in the country, as of Sunday, 79 countries have imposed entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on people travelling from South Korea.

On a global scale, the virus has infected over 87,000 people till date, out of whom over 2,950 have died and more than 40,000 have recovered. It has already spread to over 50 countries across the world. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.