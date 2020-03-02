Singapore confirms four more coronavirus cases
Singapore's Health Ministry confirmed four more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including a Japanese national and two maids from Myanmar and the Philippines Three of the latest cases are from a cluster at Wizlearn Technologies in the Science Park hub within the residential and industrial region on the west coast.
The other is a 54-year-old Japanese national who was in Singapore on a work pass, reported the Channel News Asia. But the Japanese man had no recent travel history to China or the provinces of Daegu and Cheongdo Among the new cases is a 25-year-old maid from Myanmar, who was in the Indonesian island of Batam, closer to Singapore, from February 21-23.
Another is a 41-year-old Filipino woman, who is also on a work pass here but does not have any travel history to China The four latest cases take the number of people infected by COVID-19 to 106 in Singapore, 74 of whom have recovered. The ministry had confirmed four cases on Saturday..
