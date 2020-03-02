Whether in Afghanistan or Syria--US is THE problem: Iran FM Zarif on deal with Taliban

Either it is Afghanistan or Syria, the United States 'is THE problem,' Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Sunday in his first-ever response over the recently signed joint declaration between America and the Taliban that facilitates withdrawal of American troops from the war-torn country. "US occupiers should've never invaded Afghanistan. But they did, and blamed everyone else for consequences. Now after 19 yrs of humiliation, US has tendered its surrender. Whether in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq or Yemen, US is THE problem. It will leave--while leaving huge mess behind," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

After 18 months of talks and nearly 20 years of war, the Taliban and the United States last week signed an agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha aimed at paving the way for peace in Afghanistan and the departure of foreign troops. As per a joint declaration between Washington and the Afghan government, the US will withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan within 14 months. The plan is "subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement".

"The United States reaffirms its commitments regarding support for the Afghan security forces and other government institutions, including through ongoing efforts to enhance the ability of Afghan security forces to deter and respond to internal and external threats, consistent with its commitments under existing security agreements between the two governments," the joint declaration read, as reported by Tolo News. As per the declaration, the US will reduce the number of its military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the US-Taliban agreement within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration and the agreement with Taliban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.