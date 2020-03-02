Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Monday effect' may be impacting your package delivery: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:19 IST
'Monday effect' may be impacting your package delivery: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The 'Monday effect' that letdown of returning to work after a weekend along with other factors may lead to longer times between ordering and shipping, and more errors in order fulfillment, according to a study Researchers, including those from Lehigh University in the US, found that process interruption that occurs when operations are shut down over the weekend, along with human factors like the "Monday blues," hurt supply chain performance on Mondays.

The study, published in the journal Information Systems Research, is the first to look at the impact of the "Monday Effect" on supply chains, the sequence of processes that move a product or service from creation to customer The researchers used a dataset of more than 800,000 transaction records gathered during a 12-month period from the US General Services Administration to look at variations in operations performance by days of the week.

They also analyzed order and fulfillment data from one of the largest supermarket chains in China The team, including researchers from the University of Maryland and the University of California, San Diego in the US, found the "Monday Effect" was prevalent and significant.

For example, the time between receipt of a purchase order and shipping is 9.68 percent longer on Mondays than other weekdays, on average, said Oliver Yao, a professor at Lehigh University Mondays, it turns out, are subject to both process- and human-related impacts said, Yao.

The researchers noted that weekends create bottlenecks at distribution centers that are tackled on Mondays as orders are processed, picked, staged and shipped to customers Humans completing processing activities are impacted by adjusting to returning to work, more prone to errors and less efficient, they said.

Most supply chain managers are unaware of this impact, but they can take steps to counteract the "Monday Effect", Yao said The most effective way to reduce the Monday performance gap, the researchers explained, is integrating technology solutions, such as automated order processing systems.

Yao found using electronic markets can improve Monday performance by as much as 90 percent, For example, technology reduces the Monday performance gap by 94 percent in order-to-shipping time, 71 percent incomplete orders fulfilled, and 80 percent in the portion of shipments that have incorrect numbers of products, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...

Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sa...

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu-production based on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is set to feature in South star Mahesh Babus upcoming bi-lingual production, Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh, who has already started shooting for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020