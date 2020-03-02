Left Menu
Flights to and from Frankfurt Airport resume after drone sighting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:52 IST
Flights have resumed to and from Frankfurt Airport after a drone sighting briefly stopped planes taking off and landing, Fraport - the operator of Germany's largest hub - said on Monday.

Germany's DFS air traffic control authority had earlier said that flights were suspended until further notice due to the sighting and police at the airport had said they were deploying a police helicopter. In one of the worst disruptions to air travel from drones in December 2018, reported drone sightings near Britain's Gatwick airport, the country's second busiest, caused chaos for hundreds of thousands of Christmas travelers.

