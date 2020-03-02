Third death in France from coronavirus: local sources

Lille (France), Mar 2 (AFP) A third person has died in France of the new coronavirus, sources in northern France said on Monday, confirming the death of an elderly woman in a town that already lost a schoolteacher to the disease

The woman, who was in her eighties, lived in Crepy-en-Valois, 70 kilometres northeast of Paris, where a 60-year-old teacher who died last week had been working. (AFP) SCY

