Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secretary Shringla pays courtesy call on Hasina

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:26 IST
Foreign Secretary Shringla pays courtesy call on Hasina

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during which they reviewed issues of bilateral interests. Shringla called on Hasina at PM's official Ganobhaban residence here as part of his tour ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Dhaka later this month.

"Various issues of bilateral interests featured during their meeting," Hasina's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media, without going into the details. Karim said issues of sub-regional connectivity were also prominently discussed at the meeting alongside Modi's upcoming Dhaka trip to join Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations.

Shringla lauded Bangladesh's "astonishing successes" in improving socio-economic indices from infant mortality to women's education and from primary health to literacy. Earlier, Shringla met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen who said Dhaka expects Delhi to understand Bangladesh's concerns about the recent developments in India over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shringla said the current unrest in India over the CAA were "temporary" and will be settled soon. He reiterated New Delhi's assurance that NRC and CAA would have no impact on Bangladesh. "This (NRC) is a process that is entirely internal to India...You have our assurance on that count," he said.

Shringla also met his Bangladeshi counterpart during and held discussions on the plans for Modi's upcoming visit to Dhaka to inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of the country's founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-World 'in uncharted territory' as coronavirus spreads -WHO

Coronavirus is now spreading much more rapidly outside China than within the country, leading the world into uncharted territory, but the outbreak can still be contained, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Almost nine times as ma...

UN Libya envoy Salame steps down

Tripoli, Mar 2 AFP The UNs envoy to war-plagued Libya, Ghassan Salame, on Monday announced his resignation citing health reasons nearly three years after taking up the postI tried to unite the Libyans and restrain foreign interference... bu...

Week after Delhi violence, several shops reopen in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

A week after the deadly communal violence hit parts of northeast Delhi, several shops reopened at Maujpur area, the epicentre of the riots from where the stone pelting began on February 23. As one passes through the area, security personnel...

On the trail: 2020 Democrats blanket Super Tuesday states with eye on delegates

Front-runner Bernie Sanders, a reinvigorated Joe Biden, and the other remaining Democratic candidates in the U.S. presidential race fanned out on Monday to many of the 14 states that will hold Super Tuesday nominating contests.The Super Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020