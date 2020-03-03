Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jack Welch, ex-CEO of General Electric, dies at 84

Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became the most influential business manager of his generation, passed away on Monday at the age of 84 due to renal failure, The New York Times reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 10:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 10:35 IST
Jack Welch, ex-CEO of General Electric, dies at 84
Jack Welch. Image Credit: ANI

Jack Welch, who led General Electric (GE) through 20 years of its greatest financial success and became the most influential business manager of his generation, passed away on Monday at the age of 84 due to renal failure, The New York Times reported. Welch became the CEO of GE in 1981 and led it until his retirement in 2001.

"Today is a sad day for the entire GE family," GE CEO Larry Culp said in a statement cited by CNN. "Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century. He reshaped the face of our company and the business world. Jack was a strong and constant influence throughout my career despite never having worked directly for him," Culp added.

Welch, who was named "Manager of the Century" by Fortune magazine in 1999, massively increased the financial might of GE by nearly fivefold to USD 130 billion during his time. The market value of the stock rose from USD 14 billion to more than USD 400 billion, an increase of more than 2,700 per cent, during those 20 years. US President Donald Trump also extended warm sympathies to Welch's family over his demise and lauded the friendship that the two shared between each other.

"Jack Welch, the former Chairman and CEO of GE, a business legend, has died. There was no corporate leader like "neutron" Jack. He was my friend and supporter. We made wonderful deals together. He will never be forgotten. My warmest sympathies to his wonderful wife & family!" the President tweeted. GE has struggled mightily in recent years, as it shed many of the units Welch had brought on and made deep cuts in its headcount, which has fallen by more than 100,000 in just the last two years.

Its once prized share price became a laggard, as the company slashed its dividend to a penny a share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cybercriminals taking advantage of novel coronavirus emergency

The World Health Organization recently issued a coronavirus scam alert to aware the public against cybercriminals pretending themselves as WHO representatives to steal money or sensitive information such as user names and passwords.Criminal...

Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post

Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading. You say it best when you say nothing at all, Instagram...

EXCLUSIVE-G7's draft coronavirus statement does not detail fiscal, monetary response-source

Group of Seven nations is drafting a statement on how they plan to soften the global economic hit of the coronavirus but are not yet making specific calls for new government spending or coordinated central bank rate cuts, a G7 official said...

‘Good for Sports, Good for India’ - GamePlan 2020, India’s Annual Fantasy Sports Conference, to Be Held in New Delhi

New Delhi, India Business Wire India Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, will be the Chief Guest at the event Shri. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India TV, will be the Guest of Honour GamePlan 2020 will host the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020