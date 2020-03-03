Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's newswire AAP announces closure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:07 IST
Australia's newswire AAP announces closure

After 85 years of service, Australia's national newswire Australian Associated Press (AAP) on Tuesday announced its closure, citing increasing free online content making the business unviable. The newswire will draw the curtains at the end of June, while its subediting business Pagemasters will close at the end of August, the company's website said on Tuesday.

At least 180 jobs will be axed due to its closure. AAP Chief Executive Bruce Davidson said it had been an "extremely difficult decision" to shut AAP, including the newswire service and sub-editing service Pagemasters.

He said the business was no longer viable in the face of increasing free online content. However, some of the staff could be redeployed to News Corp and Nine news channel.

AAP chairman Campbell Reid described the newswire as Australian "journalism's first responder". "It is a great loss that professional and researched information provided by AAP is being substituted with the un-researched and often inaccurate information that masquerades as real news on the digital platforms," Reid said.

Premier of Victoria state Daniel Andrews said the closure of the newswire company would hurt media diversity. "My view has always been that we need more voices in our public conversation, not less, and AAP for many, many years has provided a vital link to information that people need," he said. The newswire has supplied articles to regional, national and global newspapers, broadcast outlets and digital editions in various forms since 1935 and the business will make its final transmission on June 26, according to the information on AAP's website.

Describing his team as "the most humble and hardest news people", Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies said, “We have had a place like no other in journalism. We exist for the public's interest and I now fear for the void left by the absence of AAP’s strong, well-considered voice.” The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance described the closure as “a gross abandonment of responsibility by shareholders” and blamed the government in failing to effectively deal with digital content aggregators, search engines and social media, which has made news readily available for free online. “You will leave a massive void in terms of information coverage,” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese told the chamber after naming each of the press gallery's AAP journalists.

“Democracy should not be taken for granted … the Australian public will be less informed as a result of the decision today which is a great tragedy,” Albanese said. Over the years, AAP has been providing a wide-range of media solutions through its divisions – Newswire, Pagemasters, AAP Studio, Medianet, Mediaverse and MegaForm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Felt like Beatles: Chris Hemsworth on shooting ‘Extraction’ in India

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth says he was blown away by the welcome he received in India while shooting for his upcoming action drama Extraction, which is predominantly set in the subcontinent. Hemsworth, who enjoys a huge fan following ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebound rumbles on as G7 send support signal

Global stocks and commodity markets extended a tentative recovery from their coronavirus slump on Tuesday, as global policymakers signalled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading outbreak. Europes main bourses cli...

SC dismisses plea against Allahabad HC order granting bail to Chinmyanand in rape case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand in a case pertaining to the alleged rape of a law student in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The b...

Australia's newswire AAP announces closure

After 85 years of service, Australias national newswire Australian Associated Press AAP on Tuesday announced its closure, citing increasing free online content making the business unviable. The newswire will draw the curtains at the end of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020