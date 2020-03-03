EU needs to stop bickering, support Greece on refugees - U.N.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Tuesday urged European Union countries to give more resources and support to Greece as it faces a new wave of migrants and refugees from Syria and other parts of the Middle East.
"Greece is an EU member state so its primary source of support is European resources," Filippo Grandi told journalists in Geneva. "Greece needs more of that. That is very clear."
He also urged countries to stop "bickering" and to look at the root causes of displacement.
