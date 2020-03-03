Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show

British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white bunny joined models on the runway at the Paris fashion show. People dressed in fox, crocodile and cow costumes stole the show during the joyous finale, eliciting smiles from A-list guests including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and actress Shailene Woodley. Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward'

Pixar has made movies about toys, fish, robots in space and cars. Now the hit animation studio is venturing into the world of fathers and sons with "Onward." Although the film is set in a fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, pixies and centaurs, the story is deeply personal for writer and director Dan Scanlon. Giambattista Valli celebrates Parisian attitude in catwalk show

Giambattista Valli paid homage to the innate style and apparently effortless chic of the emblematic Parisian woman at his fashion show in the French capital on Monday, as the Italian designer celebrated his 15 years in the business. Valli, who lives in the city, said he was inspired by every day looks around him. He also turned to references such as the black and white pictures of 20th century photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson and the late French actress known as Arletty. Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post

Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading. "You say it best when you say nothing at all," Instagram user Gweezilla commented on Keating's post, referring to his hit song made famous by the romantic comedy film "Notting Hill". 'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years, died on Monday at his home in New York of bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Turner told the two entertainment outlets. Public Enemy says split with Flavor Flav not about politics

Rap group Public Enemy split with founder member Flavor Flav but said on Monday that the move had been a long time coming and was not because of a dispute over its performance at a rally for U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders. "Public Enemy did not part ways with Flavor Flav over his political views," co-founder Chuck D and four other members of the hip-hop group said in a statement. Recording Academy fires first female CEO, alleging misconduct

The organizers of the Grammy Awards said on Monday they fired the chief executive they had placed on administrative leave in January. Recording Academy Chief Executive and President Deborah Dugan was placed on leave just five months after taking the helm as the organization's first female president and pledging to bring more diversity to the body, whose members vote on the highest prizes in the music industry. MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews retires after fanning controversy

Longtime MSNBC cable news anchor Chris Matthews abruptly announced his retirement on Monday following controversial remarks to women and about Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders. "Let me start with my headline tonight: I'm retiring. This is the last 'Hardball' on MSNBC," Matthews said as he opened his evening show on the Comcast owned channel. Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989." Valentino goes back to black at Paris Fashion Week

From leather bodices to sheer frilly dresses, Italian label Valentino showcased a series of all-black looks in Paris on Sunday as fashion houses pressed on with their shows in spite of the coronavirus outbreak that has kept some attendees away. Paris Fashion Week is due to run until March 3, with major brands including Chanel and LVMH's Louis Vuitton yet to put on their displays.

