Greek PM says migrant crisis has become assymetrical threat
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday a migrant crisis on its borders with Turkey was an assymetrical threat to the borders of the European Union.
Mitsotakis said he hoped the crisis would serve as a wake up call for Europe to assume its responsibilities.
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee and George Georgiopoulos)
