UN watchdog: Iran has 3 possible undeclared nuclear sites

The UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report to member nations seen by The Associated Press that it has sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but has received no reply.

"The agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by Iran," the agency said in a report. The IAEA had previously said that uranium particles of man-made origin had been discovered at one location outside Tehran that had not been declared, which appeared to confirm allegations made by the US and Israel about a secret nuclear warehouse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.