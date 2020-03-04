Left Menu
People News Roundup: 'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93 and Taylor Asift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years, died on Monday at his home in New York of bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Turner told the two entertainment outlets.

Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989."

