Spain reports first death from coronavirus
The first death from coronavirus has been registered in Spain, local media reported on Tuesday (local time).
The first death from coronavirus has been registered in Spain, local media reported on Tuesday (local time). According to the report, the deceased was a patient at Arnau Vilanova Hospital in the Valencia region, who passed away on February 13 after suffering from severe pneumonia, reports Sputnik.
After retesting, the country's Health Ministry determined that the patient had been infected with COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University currently reports 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spain.
Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
