US hits Taliban with airstrike

The United States conducted an airstrike against Taliban in Nahr-e Saraj of Helmand district, said US military spokesperson on Wednesday. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attacks, Pajhowk Afghan News reported citing the spokesperson.

"The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an Afghan National Security Forces checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days," the spokesperson said. "To be clear- we are committed to peace, however we have the responsibility to defend our Afghan National Security Forces partners. Afghans and US have complied with our agreements," he added.

This comes hours after more than 20 Afghan soldiers and police officers were killed in northern Afghanistan overnight in the latest Taliban attack. The increase in the violence comes follows the US President Donald Trump a telephonic conversation with Taliban leader c where the latter promised to reduce the violence in the country.

The violence by the Taliban and counter-attack by the US jeopardise the peace deal signed four days back. The United States and Taliban signed a historic agreement with an aim to bring peace to Afghanistan by the withdrawal of US forces. (ANI)

