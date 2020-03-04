Greta Thunberg says EU 'pretending' to be leader on climate

Brussels, Mar 4 (AFP) Green activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday said an EU proposal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 was deeply insufficient and that Europe should not make false claims to be a leader on climate

The European Union must stop "pretending that you can be a climate leader and still go on building and subsidising new fossil fuel infrastructure," the Swedish activist told a committee hearing at European Parliament

Thunberg addressed MEPs as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new draft law that Brussels hailed as a cornerstone of Europe's Green deal to fight climate change. (AFP) SCY

