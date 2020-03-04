Second coronavirus case in EU Brussels institutions
The second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed among the staff at European Union institutions in Brussels, a European official told AFP on Wednesday, just hours after the first
The victim works in a security unit of the European Council, which represents EU member states, and is believed to have been in contact with a previous case in Belgium, he said.
