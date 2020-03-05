Turkey's S-400 purchase serious concern for the United States, Jeffrey says
Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems is a very serious concern as Washington considers what support to offer over Syria's Idlib, the U.S. special representative for the region James Jeffrey said on Thursday.
Speaking in Istanbul, Jeffrey also said the United States had already offered humanitarian assistance and information sharing with Turkey and was pressing European allies for a significant contribution.
