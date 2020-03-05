3 killed after van falls into ravine in northwest Pakistan

Three members of a wedding party were killed and several others injured on Thursday when a van carrying them fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan, police said. The incident took place at Chakdara area in Dir Lowre district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the driver lost control over the vehicle after its brakes failed and it plunged into a ravine. The deceased were all women, police said

Two of the injured were admitted to a hospital in Peshawar in serious condition, they added. The exact number of the injured is yet to be known.

