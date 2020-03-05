Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains claim five lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:34 IST
Heavy rains claim five lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons, including four children, were killed and eight were injured in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan on Thursday. All deaths occurred in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, most of which were due to roof-collapse incidents, a Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) official said. In the first incident, three children of a labourer were killed when the roof of his house collapsed in the morning in Takhtbai tehsil, which is nearly 70 km from provincial capital Peshawar. The labourer's wife and three other children were injured in the incident.

In another roof collapse incident, an eight-year-old boy died in Qudrat Abad village. A woman and two other children were also injured in the incident. All the injured have been shifted to the tehsil headquarter hospital, the PDMA official said. A woman died after lightning struck her home in Swat district late last night, the PDMA official said.

Three other houses were damaged due to the rains. PDMA and Rescue 1122 officials were on alert and teams have been sent for relief works, the official said. KPK is in the grip of torrential rains for the last 24 hours. Heavy rains are predicted till Saturday, triggering fears of flash flooding and landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Videos

Latest News

Transforming Britain's John Lewis could take five years, new boss warns

The new chairman of British retailer John Lewis warned on Thursday it could take up to five years to revive the employee-owned group hit by sliding profits. Sharon White, former head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom who succeeded Ch...

Cricket-No current threat to South Africa series, IPL - Indian board

The Indian cricket board is monitoring the development of the coronavirus outbreak in the country but says there is no current threat to its flagship Indian Premier League, with the franchise-based tournament scheduled to start later this m...

Turkey's Erdogan says hopes Putin meeting to ease Syria situation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped decisions made at his meeting with Russias Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday would ease the situation in northwest Syrias Idlib region, where conflict has escalated in recent weeks.Speaking ...

'Govt taking all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus'

The government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 persons have been brought under community surveillance and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020