Heavy rains claim five lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five persons, including four children, were killed and eight were injured in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan on Thursday. All deaths occurred in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, most of which were due to roof-collapse incidents, a Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) official said. In the first incident, three children of a labourer were killed when the roof of his house collapsed in the morning in Takhtbai tehsil, which is nearly 70 km from provincial capital Peshawar. The labourer's wife and three other children were injured in the incident.

In another roof collapse incident, an eight-year-old boy died in Qudrat Abad village. A woman and two other children were also injured in the incident. All the injured have been shifted to the tehsil headquarter hospital, the PDMA official said. A woman died after lightning struck her home in Swat district late last night, the PDMA official said.

Three other houses were damaged due to the rains. PDMA and Rescue 1122 officials were on alert and teams have been sent for relief works, the official said. KPK is in the grip of torrential rains for the last 24 hours. Heavy rains are predicted till Saturday, triggering fears of flash flooding and landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

