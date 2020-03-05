Left Menu
UK-EU negotiations will be tough, significant differences remain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:41 IST
Britain's negotiations with the European Union over its future relationship are going to be tough and significant differences remain in some areas, a government spokesman said on Thursday following the first round of talks. "We now have a good idea where both parties are coming from," the spokesman said in a statement.

"These are going to be tough negotiations ... In some areas there seems to be a degree of common understanding of how to take the talks forward. In other areas, such as fishing, governance, criminal justice and the so-called 'level playing field' issues there are, as expected, significant differences." The next round of talks are due to take place in London on March 18.

