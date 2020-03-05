First UK death in coronavirus outbreak: health authorities
Britain has recorded its first death in the new coronavirus outbreak, England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday
"I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died," he said in a statement, adding the patient at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, west of London, was elderly and had "underlying health conditions".
