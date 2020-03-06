Entertainment News Roundup: Father-son story gets magical twist in "Onward"; James Bond movie release pushed back seven months and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward'

Pixar has made movies about toys, fish, robots in space and cars. Now the hit animation studio is venturing into the world of fathers and sons with "Onward." Although the film is set in a fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, pixies, and centaurs, the story is deeply personal for writer and director Dan Scanlon.

James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus

The global release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" was postponed on Wednesday by seven months amid the coronavirus disruption that has closed movie theaters in China and caused widespread headaches for other Hollywood productions. The release of Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007, being distributed internationally by Universal Pictures, will be postponed from the start of April until November, producers said.

Coronavirus fears derail London events, concerns raised on Bond film release

The disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus has reached the British entertainment industry, with events axed and concerns raised over the timing of the new Bond film. Walt Disney has canceled some events planned to promote the European launch of its channel Disney+, a competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime which will show "The Mandalorian" , the latest in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise.

Weather reports from Greta Thunberg as cult UK show 'Spitting Image' returns

British satirical puppet show "Spitting Image" returns this autumn, caricaturing a new generation of public figures to rival past stalwarts from Margaret Thatcher to Ronald Reagan. The original TV show ran from 1984 to 1996, lampooning Queen Elizabeth as a middle-aged housewife, her son Prince Charles as a hapless victim of his growing ears and then prime minister Thatcher as a tyrannical boss calling her cabinet "the vegetables".

Fashion designers recall their first big celebrity breaks

For fashion designers having a major celebrity wear their clothing can immediately launch them into the limelight. The big break for Badgley Mischka almost did not happen after the brand's designers spent their savings on a peach lace gown that Winona Ryder wore to the Academy Awards in 1996.

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life. After baring his soul about his own struggles with alcohol, his three trips to rehab and the much-publicized collapse of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck also finds himself in the unexpected role of a spokesman for addiction.

Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail from hospital: spokesman

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was being transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday after undergoing heart surgery, according to his spokesman. Weinstein was in the process of being moved shortly after 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), said his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. He was taken to Bellevue following his conviction on Feb. 24.

Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

British novelist Hilary Mantel unveiled the final installment on Wednesday of her Tudor trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith's son who rose to be King Henry VIII's most powerful adviser only to fall from grace and meet a gruesome end. Eight years in the writing, "The Mirror & the Light" is one of the most eagerly anticipated literary releases in recent years following the runaway success of the two previous novels in the series.

Louis Vuitton's clash of styles wraps up Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton wrapped up Paris Fashion week on Tuesday with a mix-up of retro-chic, sporty and futuristic looks set to a baroque soundtrack sung by a choir in costume. Plunged into darkness, the audience inside the Louvre's Court Carree gasped as the curtain rose to reveal a terraced backdrop with hundreds of singers dressed in period costumes from the 15th century to the 1950s.

