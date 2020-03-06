Left Menu
Vatican reports its first coronavirus case

  • Vaticancity
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:15 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:15 IST
Vatican City, Mar 6 (AFP) The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case, saying it had suspended outpatient services at its health clinic after a patient tested positive for COVID-19

The clinic inside the tiny city state -- which has some 1,000 residents -- will be deep cleaned, while the emergency room will remain open, spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists. (AFP) RUP

