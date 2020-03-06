Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outbreak

The Netherlands has recorded its first death in the novel coronavirus outbreak, Dutch health officials said on Friday

"An 86-year-old man with COVID-19 who was admitted to the Ikazia hospital in Rotterdam has died. This is the first patient in the Netherlands to die of the coronavirus," the National Institute for Public Health said in a statement, adding the source of his contamination was unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

