Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded - health ministry spokesman
The death toll in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul rose to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said on Friday.
"Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by ... ambulance so far," Wahidullah Mayar, health ministry spokesman, told Reuters, adding that the number could increase.
Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.
