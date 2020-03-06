Left Menu
Development News Edition

China may soon lift quarantine on virus-hit Hubei province: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:03 IST
China may soon lift quarantine on virus-hit Hubei province: official

Beijing, Mar 6 (AFP) China may soon lift the quarantine imposed on the province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has been under lockdown for more than a month, a senior government official hinted Friday. Asked about the draconian measures taken in central Hubei province to contain the spread of the virus, Ding Xiangyang, deputy secretary-general of China's State Council, told journalists "the day everyone is waiting for will not be too far away".

But Ding stressed that cases in Hubei -- and its capital Wuhan where the virus emerged -- still made up a huge proportion of the national toll. Some 56 million people in Hubei have been effectively quarantined since late January, to stop the virus from spreading across the country when people returned to work from their hometowns after the extended Lunar New Year break.

But new cases in Hubei and Wuhan have been on a downward trend for several weeks. For the first time since China started publishing cases of new infections, on Friday there were no new cases reported in Hubei outside Wuhan, with 126.

"I believe the day everyone is waiting for will not be too far away," Ding said. As the situation improves, the authorities will make adjustments, he said.

His remarks are the latest in a number of signs that life in China may soon begin returning to normal. The small Hubei city of Chibi, south of Wuhan, removed road blocks on Friday after 19 days without new infections, allowing freer movement of traffic inside -- but not out of -- the city.

It also comes as some regions prepare to reopen schools from next week, after more than a month of closures across the country. Qinghai province, spread across the Tibetan Plateau, announced in late February that high schools and vocational schools would resume gradually from March 9 to 13.

Middle schools would reopen later in the month. Mountainous Guizhou province in southwest China has also said some students in high school and middle school would resume classes from March 16.

Ding said Friday that some have questioned if it was necessary for so many people in Wuhan to be quarantined in their communities. He likened the struggle against the epidemic to "armies fighting in a state of war", where people have to hide in underground bunkers or risk casualties.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people in China and infected more than 80,500. But officials noted the situation was improving and that Hubei now had enough medical protection materials, key treatment drugs and equipment -- after facing severe shortages earlier. (AFP) PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Minamino 'feeling very hungry' to contribute for Liverpool

Liverpools Takumi Minamino is itching to leave lasting impressions during clubs matches and is feeling very hungry to contribute to the club. In the last three months there have been areas which Im quite happy about. But personally I would ...

Study reveals kids consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals due to confusing standards

Due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereal then intended, suggests a recent study. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour finds that little i...

Woman activist urges UN to declare March 20 as 'Rape Prevention Day'

A woman activist has written to the United Nations seeking that March 20, 2020, the day when the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case are scheduled to be hanged, be designated as Rape Prevention Day. In her letter, Yogita Bhay...

Bedi hails Madras HC order on selection process of Pondy SEC

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said the Madras High Court order upholding her selection process for State Election Commissioner SEC has cleared the way for local body polls after 10 years in the Union Territory. It is time to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020