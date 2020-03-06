Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran warns it could use 'force' to halt travel amid virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:06 IST
Iran warns it could use 'force' to halt travel amid virus

Tehran, Mar 6 (AP) Iran said Friday the new coronavirus has killed 124 people amid 4,747 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic as authorities warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour offered the figures at a televised news conference. He did not elaborate on the threat to use force, though he acknowledged the virus now was in all of Iran's 31 provinces.

The threat may be to stop people from using the closed schools and universities as an excuse to go to the Caspian Sea and other Iranian vacation spots. Semiofficial news agencies in Iran posted images of long lines of traffic of people trying to reach the Caspian coast from Tehran on Friday despite authorities earlier telling people to remain in their cities. Iran on Thursday announced it would put checkpoints in place to limit travel between major cities, hoping to stem the spread of the virus.

Iran canceled Friday prayers across its major cities. Elsewhere in the region, Iraq canceled Friday prayers in Karbala, where a weekly sermon is delivered on behalf of the country's top Shiite cleric. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates meanwhile limited prayers to two verses of the Quran so they lasted no longer than 10 minutes, over concerns about the virus. More than 4,990 cases of the virus, which causes the illness COVID-19, have been confirmed across the Middle East. Iran and Italy have the world's highest death tolls outside of China.

In Tehran, firefighters sprayed disinfectant on an 18-kilometer (11-mile) length of Tehran's famous Valiasr Avenue, some from firetrucks and others walking along its sidewalks, spraying ATMs and storefronts. “It would be great if they did it every day,” grocery store owner Reza Razaienejad said after the firefighters sprayed outside his shop. "It should not be just a one-time thing and should be done frequently, especially in places like here where movement and traffic happens a lot.” But Iran offered some hope as well. Authorities reported a woman infected with the virus gave birth to a girl late Thursday night in Qom, the Shiite holy city particularly hard-hit by the virus. (AP) PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon on verge of debt default, barring last-minute deal

Lebanon looks set to announce on Saturday it cannot make upcoming dollar bond payments and wants to restructure 31 billion of foreign currency debt, sources said, unless a last-minute deal with creditors is found to avoid a disorderly defau...

Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

President Donald Trump on Friday signed a USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the US and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for...

Gunmen kill at least 29 at ceremony in Afghan capital

Kabul, Mar 6 AP Gunmen opened fire on Friday at a ceremony in Afghanistans capital attended by prominent political leaders, killing at least 29 people and wounding dozens more before the two attackers were slain by police, officials said. T...

North Korea ends quarantine of some foreigners in virus move

Seoul South Korea, Mar 6 AP North Korea said Friday it has released about 220 foreigners from a quarantine imposed as part of its vigilant prevention efforts to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus that has spread around the world. The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020