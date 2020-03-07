BRIEF-Boeing Set To Get Blame In Ethiopian Report On Crash Of 737 Max - Bloomberg News

Left Menu
March 6 (Reuters) -

* BOEING SET TO GET BLAME IN ETHIOPIAN REPORT ON CRASH OF 737 MAX - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* ETHIOPIAN CRASH INVESTIGATORS TENTATIVELY CONCLUDED THAT CRASH OF BOEING 737 MAX LAST YEAR WAS CAUSED BY THE GROUNDED PLANE'S DESIGN - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text - https://bloom.bg/2InQ4gu Further company coverage:

