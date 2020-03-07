Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida reports 2 deaths related to coronavirus, total count rises to 17 in US

The Florida Department of Health Friday night confirmed the death of two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 12:47 IST
Florida reports 2 deaths related to coronavirus, total count rises to 17 in US
People wear face masks on Times Square after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York City. Image Credit: ANI

The Florida Department of Health Friday night confirmed the death of two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both the deceased one of whom was in their 70s had recently returned from international trips to undisclosed locations. One was in Santa Rosa County while the other in Lee County, CNN reported.

The Health Department also announced two new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Broward County. This brings the US death toll to 17. These are the first US deaths outside the states of California and Washington.

The deadly virus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. Globally, more than 101,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University - with at least 3,070 deaths in China and at least 267 fatalities in other parts of the globe, most of them in Italy and Iran. In South Korea, authorities reported 483 new cases of infections on Saturday, bringing the total close to 7,000, according to Yonhap news agency.

Meanwhile, China's National Health Commission reported on Saturday at least 28 new coronavirus deaths as of the end of Friday, bringing to 3,070 the death toll nationwide. A second patient in England who tested positive for coronavirus has died, the United Kingdom's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty confirmed. The patient was being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital and had underlying health conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the countrys coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday. The move...

Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad in Maharashtra, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves. At least 31 people, including ...

Rajasthan govt to mitigate sufferings of farmers caused by hailstorm, rain: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm in the state in the past few days.It is ve...

GALF Revolutionises Corporate Wellness Space with Holistic Wellbeing Approach

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Get a Life Fitness GALF has come up with a contemporary ecosystem that will meet the end-to-end requirements for a corporates wellness needs. It aims to project wellness as a lifestyle by making it easie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020