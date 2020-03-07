Left Menu
Around 70 people trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses in China

The building collapsed at around 7:30 p.m., and by 9 p.m., 23 people had been rescued, the city government said. No reason for the collapse was given. Image Credit: Pixabay

About 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian Province, the city government said on its website. The collapsed hotel is used for coronavirus quarantine, according to the official People's Daily.

The building collapsed at around 7:30 p.m., and by 9 p.m., 23 people had been rescued, the city government said. No reason for the collapse was given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

