Around 70 people trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses in China

About 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian Province, the city government said on its website. The collapsed hotel is used for coronavirus quarantine, according to the official People's Daily.

The building collapsed at around 7:30 p.m., and by 9 p.m., 23 people had been rescued, the city government said. No reason for the collapse was given.

