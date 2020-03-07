Left Menu
Development News Edition

At Turkey's frontier with Europe, everyone wants to be Syrian

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:26 IST
At Turkey's frontier with Europe, everyone wants to be Syrian
"If only two to three thousand Syrians were here, maybe Greece would open the border. They know we are genuine refugees," Rais said. Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

Syrians camped on Turkey's border with Greece believe their hopes of finding sanctuary in the European Union are being undermined by the thousands of other migrants at the frontier who have relatively safe homelands.

Vastly outnumbered by Afghans and Pakistanis at the border, Syrians who have fled their country's protracted civil war say most of their fellow migrants are jumping on the bandwagon for economic reasons, and then pretending to be Syrian refugees. "It makes me angry when I meet people from Morocco, Pakistan, and even Afghanistan," said 20-year-old Yehya Rais from Aleppo, the scene of some of the heaviest fighting during the war.

"If only two to three thousand Syrians were here, maybe Greece would open the border. They know we are genuine refugees," Rais said. Thousands of migrants have been trying to get into Greece since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer try to keep them on its territory, as it had agreed to do with Brussels in 2016 in return for billions of euros in aid.

Turkey said it could no longer contain the hundreds of thousands of migrants it hosts, especially with the likelihood of more refugees fleeing intense fighting in northwestern Syria, but Greece is trying to keep the migrants out. Rais's animosity towards his fellow migrants is shared by his friend Labib Morghi.

"There is no war in Morocco, no war in Algeria and no war in Pakistan," said 16-year-old Morghi. "Even in Afghanistan, the situation is better than in Syria. We had to leave because our government wants to either kill us or displace us."

WE'LL BE SYRIAN

Rais and Morghi had left the border camp to charge their phones and breakfast at a shoddy cafe in the village of Karaagac, where old men were playing cards. At a kiosk next door, North African migrants said they had come to the border without identification documents so they could claim to be Syrians and boost their chances of asylum - should they make it into the European Union.

"Our leaders are corrupt so we have no chance of a decent living," said Moroccan Bader Abbasi. "If inshallah I make it to Europe I'll say I'm from Syria otherwise they'll send me back." His friends, sipping Turkish tea, nodded in approval.

Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that only 20%-25% of the 136,000 migrants who have made it to Europe since it stopped holding them back were Syrian. Besides their desire for a better future, migrants such as Abbasi have another good reason to pretend to be Syrians.

In Germany, the favored destination in Europe among migrants along with Sweden, almost all Syrians are given some form of protection and are allowed to stay. But more than 20% of Afghan asylum seekers are rejected. "Everyone here wants a better future," said Morghi, who is from the northern Syrian city of Idlib.

"But people who have a country to go back to have a luxury we can only dream of. Syria is finished."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Labuschagne hits century on return to roots

Australias Marnus Labuschagne hit a maiden one-day international century on returning to his South African roots - but could not prevent South Africa from completing a series clean sweep in the third and final one-day clash at Senwes Park o...

U.S. pastor tells how Bethlehem trip turned into coronavirus quarantine ordeal

Thirteen Americans suspected of being exposed to coronavirus during a trip to the Holy Land are in quarantine near Bethlehem and are coordinating with U.S. and Palestinian authorities to try to get home. It was going to be the trip of a lif...

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in India, total cases now 34

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country to 34 as on Saturday. The new cases include two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu wi...

Cyprus police pepper spray protesters at shut crossing point

Cyprus riot police used pepper spray on Saturday to thwart Turkish Cypriot protesters trying to shove their way through a barricaded crossing point in the heart of the ethnically divided island nations capital. Several dozen protesters trie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020