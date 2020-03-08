WHO praises Italy's 'genuine sacrifices' to slow virus

The World Health Organization on Sunday saluted Italy's "genuine sacrifices" after the government put a quarter of the population under lockdown to try to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus

"The government & the people of Italy are taking bold, courageous steps aimed at slowing the spread of the #coronavirus & protecting their country & world," WHO director-genral Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet

"They are making genuine sacrifices. @WHO stands in solidarity with Italy & is here to continue supporting you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.