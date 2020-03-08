Bangladesh confirms first three coronavirus cases: report

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, according to a media report

The affected-- two men and a woman-- were found positive for the coronavirus infection on Saturday, the Dhaka Tribune reported

"Among them, two of the victims had recently returned from Italy while the other is a relative of one of the returnees," Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of Institue of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said.

