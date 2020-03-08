Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum; Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir and more

People News Roundup: Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum; Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton opened a new museum on Friday at Britain's Silverstone race circuit, in one of the prince's last public duties before he quits as a working member of the royal family this month. Harry arrived in an electric car driven by six-time world champion Hamilton and was greeted by dignitaries including former world champion driver Damon Hill.

Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse': prosecutors

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others," New York prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday. Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a "staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said in a letter to Justice James Burke, who is scheduled to sentence Weinstein on Wednesday.

Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir

The publisher of filmmaker Woody Allen's forthcoming memoir said on Friday it had scrapped plans to release the book following criticism and a walkout by staff over a longstanding allegation he molested his daughter. Hachette Book Group had previously announced it would debut Allen's book, "A Propos of Nothing," in April. Allen has repeatedly denied the accusation that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

J&K: Lt Guv Murmu extends Holi greetings

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday greeted people ahead of Holi, the festival of coloursIn his message, Murmu observed that the celebration of festivals, a valuable part of the rich cultural heritage, strengthens t...

Nupur Kulshrestha becomes Indian Coast Guard's first woman DIG

Nupur Kulshrestha becomes the first woman to be promoted as DIG of Indian Coast Guard. Feeling elated, she thanked the service for considering her meritocracy and taking women ahead.I joined the service in 1999 and became the first woman to...

Nari Shakti Puraskar: Kashmiri entrepreneur shares her inspiring story, thanks PM Modi for appreciation

During Prime Minister Narendra Modis interaction with Nari Shakti Puraskar awardees here, Arifa Jan, a craftswoman from Kashmir, shared her inspirational story and thanked the PM for the appreciation which is hard to come by for grassroots ...

West Bengal govt is committed to women empowerment, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Assuring that her government is committed to empowering women, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday said that women are the pillars of our society and are our pride. Women are the pillars of our society. They are our pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020