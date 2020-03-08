Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Hip hop museum to open; SXSW canceled as tech and entertainment world faces coronavirus and more

Hip hop museum to open in its birthplace in the Bronx

Hip hop - the music, dance, art and fashion phenomenon that went from rough streets into fancy suites in five decades - is getting its own museum in its birthplace in the Bronx, New York. A small pop-up exhibit gives a preview of the Universal Hip Hop Museum's permanent home, set to open in 2023 to celebrate the culture's global history.

SXSW canceled as tech and entertainment world faces coronavirus

The South by Southwest music, technology and film festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled on Friday, adding to a growing list of events being suspended around the world over concerns about the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Known as SXSW, the annual showcase of pop culture had been scheduled to run March 13 to 22. Organizers and local officials said at a news conference that they had concluded it was unwise to draw crowds of people together in close proximity with the number of coronavirus cases rising around the world.

Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse': prosecutors

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others," New York prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday. Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a "staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said in a letter to Justice James Burke, who is scheduled to sentence Weinstein on Wednesday.

Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

British novelist Hilary Mantel unveiled the final installment on Wednesday of her Tudor trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith's son who rose to be King Henry VIII's most powerful adviser only to fall from grace and meet a gruesome end. Eight years in the writing, "The Mirror & the Light" is one of the most eagerly anticipated literary releases in recent years following the runaway success of the two previous novels in the series.

