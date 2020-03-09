N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: Yonhap
North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday
It cited the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff for the report which comes one week after Pyongyang launched what South Korea said appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles
The North's state media then said that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a "long-range artillery" drill but it was not clear if those two incidents last week were the same.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
