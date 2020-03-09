N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: Yonhap

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday

It cited the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff for the report which comes one week after Pyongyang launched what South Korea said appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles

The North's state media then said that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a "long-range artillery" drill but it was not clear if those two incidents last week were the same.

